Left Menu

Alleged Coal Scam Sparks I-PAC Co-Founder's Arrest

Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case tied to a coal scam in West Bengal. Raids were conducted at multiple locations, including Chandel's premises in Delhi. The case relates to a CBI FIR alleging a coal-pilferage scam in Eastern Coalfields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:54 IST
Alleged Coal Scam Sparks I-PAC Co-Founder's Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Vinesh Chandel, director and co-founder of I-PAC, over a money-laundering case associated with a coal scam in West Bengal, officials reported on Monday.

Chandel was detained in Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED conducted raids on his premises, as well as those of fellow I-PAC co-founder Rishi Raj Singh in Bengaluru and former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair in Mumbai.

This investigation stems from a CBI FIR alleging a multi-crore coal-pilferage scam linked to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines. The ED also found connections between the scam and financial transactions to I-PAC's registered company through a hawala operator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions

Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions

 Global
2
Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Execution of Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Execution of Development Initiatives

 India
3
BlackRock Joins Wall Street in Upgrading U.S. Equities Amid Resilient Tech Earnings

BlackRock Joins Wall Street in Upgrading U.S. Equities Amid Resilient Tech E...

 Global
4
Polluted Air, Coal Revival: North St. Louis Struggles in Data-Driven Surge

Polluted Air, Coal Revival: North St. Louis Struggles in Data-Driven Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026