Alleged Coal Scam Sparks I-PAC Co-Founder's Arrest

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Vinesh Chandel, director and co-founder of I-PAC, over a money-laundering case associated with a coal scam in West Bengal, officials reported on Monday.

Chandel was detained in Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED conducted raids on his premises, as well as those of fellow I-PAC co-founder Rishi Raj Singh in Bengaluru and former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair in Mumbai.

This investigation stems from a CBI FIR alleging a multi-crore coal-pilferage scam linked to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines. The ED also found connections between the scam and financial transactions to I-PAC's registered company through a hawala operator.

(With inputs from agencies.)