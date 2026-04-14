Elections Under Siege: Arrest Sparks Debate on Democratic Fairness

Trinamool Congress' national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, has voiced alarm over the recent arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). The detention, he claims, threatens the integrity of upcoming Bengal elections.

Banerjee asserts that such actions intimidate those working with opposition parties, casting doubt on the fairness of the electoral process. He accuses central agencies of double standards, suggesting protection for individuals facing corruption charges if they align with the ruling party.

The Trinamool leader calls on the public to question whether India still upholds democratic principles, as institutional bias surfaces during critical election periods. This, he warns, risks transforming democracy into mere rhetoric rather than genuine practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)