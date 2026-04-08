Pakistan's Midnight Diplomatic Rescue: A Triumph over War
In a dramatic overnight effort, Pakistan successfully mediated a temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, preventing an escalation into full-blown war. Tensions had risen following an Iranian strike on a Saudi facility and Israeli involvement. Pakistan's intense diplomatic push involved top officials and secured direct negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:56 IST
In a last-minute diplomatic scramble, Pakistan orchestrated a temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, preventing further military escalation, Reuters reported.
The crisis, fueled by an Iranian strike on a Saudi petrochemical site, saw Pakistan engaging with U.S. and Iranian leadership, leveraging high-stakes diplomacy.
As the clock ticked, Pakistan secured commitments from Tehran and Washington, ensuring peace talks while seeking assurances to restrain Israeli attacks on Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)