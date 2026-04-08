Pakistan's Midnight Diplomatic Rescue: A Triumph over War

In a last-minute diplomatic scramble, Pakistan orchestrated a temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, preventing further military escalation, Reuters reported.

The crisis, fueled by an Iranian strike on a Saudi petrochemical site, saw Pakistan engaging with U.S. and Iranian leadership, leveraging high-stakes diplomacy.

As the clock ticked, Pakistan secured commitments from Tehran and Washington, ensuring peace talks while seeking assurances to restrain Israeli attacks on Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)