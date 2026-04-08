Social Media Stunts Lead to Legal Reckoning in Thane

In Thane district, three young men discovered the peril of seeking social media fame through reckless actions, landing them in legal hot water. The trio, residents of Dombivli, were detained by police after executing dangerous stunts on a scooter, footage of which went viral.

The stunts took place near the Mankoli Bridge and were recorded for Instagram. Senior Inspector Ram Chopde of Vishnunagar Police Station stated that the act posed substantial risks to both the performers and other commuters on April 7. The young men, identified as Ganesh Raju Fonda Reddy, Kabir Machhindra Netkar, and Yash Nitesh Malvankar, were subsequently tracked down and taken into custody.

Although the men were released with a stern warning, legal proceedings under the Motor Vehicles Act are underway. The involved scooter has also been seized, marking a cautionary tale about the dangers and consequences of reckless social media stunts.

(With inputs from agencies.)