Capture of Infamous Shooter: Rinku 'Pandit' Sharma's Arrest Ends Six-Year Hunt

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) apprehended Rinku Sharma, alias 'Pandit', on Wednesday, accused of the 2020 murder of Prakash Singh Dhami, a councillor, amid a violent political rivalry in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Sharma, a seasoned shooter from Madhya Pradesh, evaded capture for years before being caught in Rudrapur following a coordinated operation by the STF and local police. His arrest links to a broader scheme of political tensions allegedly involving hired shooters from multiple states.

With Sharma's capture, authorities dismantle a critical element in a high-stakes turf war, marking a significant victory under 'Operation Prahar'. The initiative aims to curtail severe criminal activities by tracking fugitives with bounties. Sharma faces numerous charges, further amplifying his criminal profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)