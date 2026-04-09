Architect's Grim Confession: Solving the Gilgo Beach Murders

In a dramatic courtroom revelation, Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect, confessed to the brutal murders of eight women, unraveling a case that puzzled investigators for decades. The confession concludes the notorious Gilgo Beach murders, a series of grisly crimes that captured national media attention and sparked widespread fear.

Heuermann, 62, appeared in Riverhead, New York, where he confessed to the killings that took place between 1993 and 2010. His method was chilling: strangling the women, dismembering some, and disposing of their remains along the desolate Gilgo Beach. Investigators finally linked Heuermann to the crimes using DNA from a discarded pizza crust.

Prosecutors anticipate a life sentence without parole for Heuermann. His attorney, Michael Brown, stated the guilty plea was intended to shield both the victims' families and Heuermann's family from the trauma of a trial. The admission also includes collaboration with the FBI's behavioral analysis unit, possibly shedding more light on the motivations behind these horrific acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)