Controversy Unfolds: Pam Bondi's Subpoena Dilemma

Former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi will not attend a scheduled interview with the House Committee regarding the release of Jeffrey Epstein files after being dismissed by President Donald Trump. Her firing complicates her legal obligation to comply with the subpoena, according to a Justice Department official's letter to Congress.

Bondi was initially subpoenaed to testify in her role as Attorney General, but her dismissal renders the demand invalid, stated Assistant Attorney General Patrick Davis. The House Oversight Committee, led by Republicans, voted to summon Bondi following complaints about excessive redactions in DOJ-released documents and the public disclosure of victims' identities.

House Oversight Committee spokesperson plans to contact Bondi's lawyer for her deposition, while Democrat Representative Robert Garcia considers contempt proceedings if Bondi fails to appear. The committee's ongoing probe into Epstein's connections with influential figures and DOJ's handling of cases continues amid political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)