Empowering Nari Shakti: A Historic Leap in Women's Reservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that the proposed amendments to the Women Reservation Act represent more than just a legislative change; they symbolize the hopes of countless women across India. In a statement posted on his website, Modi called on all MPs to rally behind this initiative.

He emphasized that the move is a testament to India's enduring belief that societal progress hinges on advancing women's rights. Modi underscored the importance of implementing these amendments before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, asserting that it is a pivotal moment for deepening democracy and reinforcing equality.

The amendments intend to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women. This change was enacted by amending the Constitution in 2023 but will take effect post the 2027 Census. Modi called on Parliament to support this groundbreaking change in a specially extended session running from April 16 to 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)