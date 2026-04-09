Arrest of Alleged Anti-National Suspect: Romelu Singh in Custody
Romelu Singh, allegedly involved in anti-national activities, has been detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Singh, identified as a history-sheeter, is currently lodged in the Jammu district jail. Authorities continue to investigate his involvement in the activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Romelu Singh, identified as a suspect in anti-national activities, has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act, police officials confirmed. The arrest took place in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Singh, tagged as a history-sheeter by law enforcement, has been involved in activities deemed to threaten national security, according to police reports.
He is currently held in the Jammu district jail as investigations into his activities continue, reflecting the ongoing security challenges in the region.
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