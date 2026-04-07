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Jammu and Kashmir Bank Unveils Expansion with Rs 2.90 Lakh Crore Milestone

Jammu and Kashmir Bank's business has surpassed Rs 2.90 lakh crore, marking a significant milestone in its infrastructure and expansion strategy with the inauguration of a new regional business centre. The centre aims to boost service delivery, operational efficiency, and market penetration in line with sustainable growth objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:19 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Unveils Expansion with Rs 2.90 Lakh Crore Milestone
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Jammu and Kashmir Bank's business has surged past Rs 2.90 lakh crore, as announced by its Managing Director and CEO, Amitava Chatterjee. This achievement coincides with the inauguration of the bank's regional business centre by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The new centre is poised to be a pivotal operational and administrative hub, enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, according to an official spokesman. The integrated, technology-enabled facility promises to boost efficiency, deepen market penetration, and support the bank's ambitious vision for sustainable growth across regions.

Features of the centre include a currency chest, a modern branch, various departmental offices, and dedicated units for operations and administration, which will streamline decision-making and elevate customer service, Chatterjee detailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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