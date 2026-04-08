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Unlocking the Heritage Wealth: A New Era of Cultural Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the integration of conservation with tourism for Jammu and Kashmir's 600+ heritage sites. He proposed engaging national and international agencies, forming a dedicated Heritage Authority, and promoting public-private partnerships to harness these sites' potential for cultural and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:52 IST
Unlocking the Heritage Wealth: A New Era of Cultural Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir
heritage sites
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir is setting its sights on transforming its rich heritage into a thriving engine for tourism and economic growth. With over 600 heritage sites spanning protected monuments and vibrant cultural traditions, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced plans for a structural overhaul.

Addressing officials, Abdullah called for collaboration with national and international agencies to effectively conserve and utilize these historic landmarks. He emphasized a holistic approach, blending conservation with commercial opportunities, ensuring that heritage sites are not only preserved but also serve as dynamic tourism destinations.

The meeting discussed forming a dedicated Heritage Conservation Authority and strengthening existing frameworks. It highlighted the potential of adaptive reuse, drawing lessons from successful models in other Indian states. The initiative aims to promote Jammu and Kashmir as a premier cultural and wedding destination through strategic partnerships and heritage-based tourism circuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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