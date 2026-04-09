Violence Disrupts Assam Elections: Clashes and Arrests Mark Polling Day

Violence marred the Assam assembly elections as seven people were held due to election-related disruptions, according to officials on Thursday.

Clashes broke out at polling booths following the commencement of voting, leading to minor injuries. In response, police intervened in Tamulpur and Sivasagar, arresting multiple individuals.

The incidents have not hindered the electoral process, with voting proceeding across the state to determine the outcome for 722 candidates in the 126-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)