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Violence Disrupts Assam Elections: Clashes and Arrests Mark Polling Day

Seven individuals have been detained following incidents of election-related violence in Assam. Clashes erupted at polling booths, leading to minor injuries. Police intervened in Tamulpur and Sivasagar, making several arrests. Despite disturbances, voting continues for Assam's 126-seat assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:34 IST
Violence Disrupts Assam Elections: Clashes and Arrests Mark Polling Day
  • Country:
  • India

Violence marred the Assam assembly elections as seven people were held due to election-related disruptions, according to officials on Thursday.

Clashes broke out at polling booths following the commencement of voting, leading to minor injuries. In response, police intervened in Tamulpur and Sivasagar, arresting multiple individuals.

The incidents have not hindered the electoral process, with voting proceeding across the state to determine the outcome for 722 candidates in the 126-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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