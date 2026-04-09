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Tragedy Strikes: Video Game Dispute Ends in Fatal Stabbing

A minor named Faizan was stabbed to death during a scuffle while playing video games in Loni's Naipura colony. The incident occurred following a dispute with other youths. Police are investigating, having detained two minors and continue to search for additional suspects involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:36 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Video Game Dispute Ends in Fatal Stabbing
Faizan
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Naipura colony of Loni when a minor boy, Faizan, was fatally stabbed after a dispute over a video game spiraled out of control. The altercation turned violent on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in Faizan being stabbed in the stomach.

According to police reports, the assailants thrashed Faizan before stabbing him, leaving him bleeding profusely at the scene. The suspects quickly fled, and locals alerted the authorities. Faizan was rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Police have detained two minors in connection with the case and are actively investigating. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend additional suspects, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ankur Vihar) Gyan Prakash Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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