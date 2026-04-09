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Tensions Rise: Police Clash with Striking Workers in Manesar

The imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS in IMT Manesar led to a confrontation between police and protesting workers. Despite a ban on gatherings, employees from various companies struck to press their demands. Police used mild force to disperse them, leading to a chaotic scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:53 IST
Tensions Rise: Police Clash with Striking Workers in Manesar
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  • India

Tensions escalated on Thursday when police charged at striking workers outside IMT Manesar, following the enforcement of Section 163 under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), an official reported.

Despite the ban on gatherings of five or more under Section 163, employees from over half-a-dozen companies, including women, continued their strike on Wednesday, demanding their voices be heard.

The protest turned turbulent as police alleged workers resisted dispersal, leading to a brief scuffle where officers were allegedly pushed and attempts made to snatch their phones. Police used mild force to break up the crowd, causing a stampede, while workers vowed not to return until their demands were met.

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