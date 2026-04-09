Manesar Strike: Factory Workers Ignite Tension

Factory workers in Manesar escalated their protest for increased wages on Thursday by setting a police motorcycle ablaze. The police responded with a lathi charge to disperse the gathering.

Prohibitory orders were enforced a day prior by District Magistrate Ajay Kumar under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, as a preventive measure to maintain order. A heavy police presence is now stationed around Richa Global in Sector 4, IMT Manesar.

Despite the reinforcement, workers continued their demonstration at the company gate, demanding written commitments to meet their demands, as stated by the Automobile Industry Contract Workers Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)