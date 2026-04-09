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Manesar Strike: Factory Workers Ignite Tension

Factory workers in Manesar protested for higher wages, culminating in the torching of a police motorcycle. The district has enforced prohibitory orders, deploying extensive police personnel. The strikers demand written assurances from the automobile industry company they work for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:24 IST
Manesar Strike: Factory Workers Ignite Tension
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Factory workers in Manesar escalated their protest for increased wages on Thursday by setting a police motorcycle ablaze. The police responded with a lathi charge to disperse the gathering.

Prohibitory orders were enforced a day prior by District Magistrate Ajay Kumar under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, as a preventive measure to maintain order. A heavy police presence is now stationed around Richa Global in Sector 4, IMT Manesar.

Despite the reinforcement, workers continued their demonstration at the company gate, demanding written commitments to meet their demands, as stated by the Automobile Industry Contract Workers Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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