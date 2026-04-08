Striking Demands: Manesar Workers Push for Better Conditions

Thousands of workers in Manesar went on strike demanding better pay and working conditions. This action led local authorities to enforce Section 163, aimed at maintaining law and order amid the escalating unrest.

As tensions rose, a significant number of contractual workers, including women, gathered outside their company gates, showing solidarity in their demands. Despite police efforts to quell tensions, scuffles occurred, heightening the stakes of the labor movement.

The district administration's decision, as explained by DC Ajay Kumar, aims to prevent disruption by prohibiting public gatherings without permission and carrying weapons in public spaces, while ensuring public safety and smooth traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)