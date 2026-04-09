Massive Electoral Roll Deletions in West Bengal Sparks CPI(M) Protest

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has raised alarms over significant deletions from West Bengal's voter lists, describing the action as mass disenfranchisement. In a letter to the Election Commission, General Secretary M A Baby criticized the move as an arbitrary exercise that threatens democratic rights.

The CPI(M) claims that nearly 12% of the state's electorate has been removed under dubious 'under adjudication' status, with the Special Intensive Revision process relying heavily on non-transparent, algorithm-driven criteria. The party lamented that grievance mechanisms were ineffective, exacerbating the disenfranchisement.

Criticizing the approach for violating the constitutional right to vote, the CPI(M) urged the Election Commission to protect electoral rights and address the exclusions. The party emphasized that marginalized communities are disproportionately impacted by these deletions.

(With inputs from agencies.)