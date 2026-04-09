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Navigating Modern Warfare: Lessons from West Asia

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi highlights the evolving dynamics of modern warfare as observed in the West Asia conflict. He underscores the vulnerability of military assets and emphasizes the importance of adaptability. The Indian Navy is reorienting strategy for multi-domain effects amid technological advances and global security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:12 IST
Navigating Modern Warfare: Lessons from West Asia
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The West Asia war serves as a pivotal case study in modern warfare, noted Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, emphasizing the difficulty of deriving definitive lessons as the conflict unfolds. Speaking at the 'Ran Samvad' forum, he highlighted the Indian armed forces' ongoing efforts to monitor developments closely for future strategic insights.

Admiral Tripathi stressed the increased vulnerability of military assets in contemporary conflicts, where transparency renders visible targets inherently susceptible. Despite this, subsurface assets maintain an advantage due to detection challenges. The conflict has revealed the critical need for resilience in sustaining supply chains during prolonged engagements.

The Indian Navy's strategic recalibration aims to deliver integrated multi-domain effects, adapting to the rapidly changing technological and operational landscape. Amid global security challenges, the Navy emphasizes indigenous capability and the importance of swift decision-making facilitated by advanced systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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