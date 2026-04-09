Aadhaar Under Scrutiny: Ensuring Citizenship Integrity

A petition submitted to the Supreme Court underscores concerns about Aadhaar cards being misused by infiltrators posing as Indian citizens.

The petition, presented by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, advocates for Aadhaar issuance to be restricted to citizens under six years old, with stringent regulations for others.

The plea highlights the ease with which infiltrators acquire Aadhaar under the 'Indian citizen' category, potentially skewing democratic and welfare processes.