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Telangana High Court Hearing: Political Vendetta or Legal Procedure?

The Telangana High Court has postponed the hearing of Congress leader Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail petition related to allegations against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife. Arguments focus on whether the case stems from political vendetta, with a decision expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:19 IST
Telangana High Court Hearing: Political Vendetta or Legal Procedure?
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The Telangana High Court has postponed its decision regarding the anticipatory bail petition of Congress leader Pawan Khera. The case, filed by the Assam government, centers around Khera's allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

In the courtroom, Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi argued from a virtual platform, accusing the Assam government of using the case as a tool for political vendetta. Countering this claim, Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia contended that the petition was not maintainable in the Telangana jurisdiction, dismissing any notions of political bias.

Ponnam Ashok Goud, representing Khera, conveyed to PTI that the High Court's decision is expected to be announced on Friday, leaving the political and legal communities awaiting the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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