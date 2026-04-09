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British Man Faces Court for Alleged Al Shabaab Militancy

Jermaine Grant, 43, appeared in a London court facing six terrorism charges related to his alleged participation with al Shabaab militants in Somalia over 15 years ago. The charges include attending a training camp and possessing a weapon. He remains in custody awaiting further legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:51 IST
British Man Faces Court for Alleged Al Shabaab Militancy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British man appeared in a London court on Thursday, charged with engaging in militant activities alongside al Shabaab in Somalia over 15 years ago. Jermaine Grant, aged 43, faces six terrorism-related charges spanning from 2007 to 2010, including attending a commando training camp in Kismayu.

Prosecutor Carl Kelvin informed Westminster Magistrates Court that Grant allegedly acted as a platoon leader in various battles across Somalia. Additionally, he stands accused of possessing an AK-47 during a battle and orchestrating terrorist activities.

Grant was remanded in custody for a week, awaiting approval from the attorney general for prosecution. London's counter-terrorism police underscore the gravity of the charges, emphasizing their commitment to pursuing individuals involved in terrorism, regardless of time or location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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