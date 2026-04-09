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Lucknow Super Giants Stifle KKR with Decisive Middle-Over Bowling

Lucknow Super Giants restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 181/4 with a disciplined bowling effort. Despite KKR's strong start led by Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, LSG's bowlers exploited KKR's middle-order fragility. Rovman Powell's late performance ensured a competitive total, highlighting LSG's impactful bowling led by Mohammed Shami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:31 IST
Lucknow Super Giants Stifle KKR with Decisive Middle-Over Bowling
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In a thrilling IPL encounter, Lucknow Super Giants executed a disciplined middle-over bowling strategy to curtail Kolkata Knight Riders to 181 for 4.

Initially, KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane and the in-form Angkrish Raghuvanshi, were on course for a massive total, reaching 98/1 at the halfway mark. However, LSG's spinners and pacers halted their momentum, resulting in KKR losing three crucial wickets between the 11th and 14th overs.

Rovman Powell's late innings ensured a respectable score for KKR, but Shami and his fellow bowlers' exemplary performance highlighted LSG's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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