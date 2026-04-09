Lucknow Super Giants Stifle KKR with Decisive Middle-Over Bowling

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Lucknow Super Giants executed a disciplined middle-over bowling strategy to curtail Kolkata Knight Riders to 181 for 4.

Initially, KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane and the in-form Angkrish Raghuvanshi, were on course for a massive total, reaching 98/1 at the halfway mark. However, LSG's spinners and pacers halted their momentum, resulting in KKR losing three crucial wickets between the 11th and 14th overs.

Rovman Powell's late innings ensured a respectable score for KKR, but Shami and his fellow bowlers' exemplary performance highlighted LSG's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)