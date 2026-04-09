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CM Gupta Targets Pre-Monsoon Clean-Up to Combat Delhi Waterlogging

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a comprehensive plan to prevent monsoon waterlogging in Delhi. The strategy involves pre-monsoon drain cleaning and citywide implementation of the Minto Road underpass model. Gupta emphasizes inter-departmental coordination and timely intervention, setting a strict deadline for completing desilting processes by June 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:32 IST
CM Gupta Targets Pre-Monsoon Clean-Up to Combat Delhi Waterlogging
Waterlogging
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled a robust strategy aimed at mitigating Delhi's recurring monsoon waterlogging woes. Speaking on Thursday, Gupta emphasized the importance of pre-monsoon drain cleaning and the wider implementation of the Minto Road underpass model to prevent seasonal inundation.

In a high-level review meeting attended by Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and senior officials from various departments, Gupta stressed the need for inter-departmental coordination. Departments were instructed to complete the desilting of drains by June 30, with no tolerance for delays.

Gupta noted the successful mitigation of flooding at the Minto Road underpass last monsoon, attributing it to timely intervention and continuous monitoring. She also underscored the importance of moving towards systems that reduce dependence on pumps for water removal in the capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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