Tragedy at the Pump: A Shocking Tale of Betrayal and Murder

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday, shocking the local community and fueling widespread outrage on social media.

According to police, Satyam Gawande allegedly murdered his wife, Pooja Gawande, during her work shift at a fuel pump in Karmad, located 25 kilometers from city limits. The act was reportedly driven by Satyam's desire to remarry, which his wife resisted, resulting in a fatal altercation.

The gruesome attack was caught on CCTV, leading to Satyam's arrest. Authorities have confirmed that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)