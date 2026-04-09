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Tragedy at the Pump: A Shocking Tale of Betrayal and Murder

In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Satyam Gawande allegedly murdered his wife, Pooja, at her workplace. Satyam wanted to remarry, and after his wife's refusal, he attacked her, leading to her death. The crime, captured on CCTV, has sparked a viral outrage online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:08 IST
Tragedy at the Pump: A Shocking Tale of Betrayal and Murder
murder
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday, shocking the local community and fueling widespread outrage on social media.

According to police, Satyam Gawande allegedly murdered his wife, Pooja Gawande, during her work shift at a fuel pump in Karmad, located 25 kilometers from city limits. The act was reportedly driven by Satyam's desire to remarry, which his wife resisted, resulting in a fatal altercation.

The gruesome attack was caught on CCTV, leading to Satyam's arrest. Authorities have confirmed that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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