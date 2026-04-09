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Proactive Measures: Gujarat's Stand Against Cybercrime

Gujarat's police leadership emphasizes proactive strategies in combating cybercrime. During a review meeting, DGP KLN Rao stressed using modern technology and coordination among agencies to tackle digital fraud, social media crimes, and financial fraud. Initiatives include public awareness campaigns and enhancing technical readiness and investigative processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:00 IST
Proactive Measures: Gujarat's Stand Against Cybercrime
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  • India

In a decisive move to tackle growing cybercrime issues, Gujarat's Director General of Police KLN Rao emphasized the need for a proactive approach. Speaking at a review meeting in Gandhinagar, Rao urged officers to leverage modern technology and coordinate efforts across agencies for effective crime prevention.

During the meeting at the Cyber Centre of Excellence, discussions centered on combating digital fraud, online cheating, and financial scams. Officers were advised to run special campaigns in schools and on social platforms to boost public awareness about digital security threats and preventive measures.

The review also highlighted the performance of Helpline 1930, crucial for addressing complaints and halting fraudulent transactions swiftly. Emphasis was placed on using data analytics and digital forensics to enhance investigation processes and ensure swift redressal for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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