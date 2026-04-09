Left Menu

Assam Police Electrification Tender Scandal: CCI Orders Cease of Anti-Competitive Practices

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has instructed 17 entities to halt anti-competitive practices in tenders for electrification works in Assam police stations. The entities, including M/s Purbanchal Enterprise, were found guilty of bid rigging, manipulating the tender process, and violating competition rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:29 IST
Assam Police Electrification Tender Scandal: CCI Orders Cease of Anti-Competitive Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has mandated 17 entities to discontinue anti-competitive behaviors regarding tenders issued for electrification projects in police stations across Assam.

The investigation revealed that these firms, particularly M/s Purbanchal Enterprise among others, violated competitive provisions by engaging in bid rigging, as outlined in the CCI's findings.

The case, initiated by an August 2020 complaint from the Office of the Accountant General (Audit) Assam, found these entities responsible for manipulating the tender process through bid rotation and cover bidding techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash Over Sijimali Mine Road Highlights Tribal Rights Struggle

Clash Over Sijimali Mine Road Highlights Tribal Rights Struggle

 India
2
A Thrilling Start at the Masters: Reed Shines on Opening Day

A Thrilling Start at the Masters: Reed Shines on Opening Day

 Global
3
Strategic Vigilance: Lt. Gen. Mishra's Review of Security in Rajouri

Strategic Vigilance: Lt. Gen. Mishra's Review of Security in Rajouri

 India
4
India-Bhutan Strengthen Ties: Hydroelectric Projects and Visionary Initiatives

India-Bhutan Strengthen Ties: Hydroelectric Projects and Visionary Initiativ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026