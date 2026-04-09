Assam Police Electrification Tender Scandal: CCI Orders Cease of Anti-Competitive Practices
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has instructed 17 entities to halt anti-competitive practices in tenders for electrification works in Assam police stations. The entities, including M/s Purbanchal Enterprise, were found guilty of bid rigging, manipulating the tender process, and violating competition rules.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:29 IST
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The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has mandated 17 entities to discontinue anti-competitive behaviors regarding tenders issued for electrification projects in police stations across Assam.
The investigation revealed that these firms, particularly M/s Purbanchal Enterprise among others, violated competitive provisions by engaging in bid rigging, as outlined in the CCI's findings.
The case, initiated by an August 2020 complaint from the Office of the Accountant General (Audit) Assam, found these entities responsible for manipulating the tender process through bid rotation and cover bidding techniques.
(With inputs from agencies.)