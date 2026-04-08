EDF Powers Up France's Electrification Drive

EDF, the French utility giant, announced its commitment to electrification on Wednesday by earmarking €240 million for various initiatives.

The funds will assist customers in adopting heat pumps and electric heavy goods vehicles, alongside facilitating the setup of charging stations. This move aligns with efforts to support electricity-consuming industries in France.

France's recent push towards electrification is driven by an electricity surplus, resulting in low market prices and declining profits for state-owned EDF.