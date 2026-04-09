Kolkata Police on High Alert Ahead of Assembly Elections

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand has issued directives for senior officers to ensure strict vigilance ahead of the assembly elections. The instructions include conducting night patrols between 10 pm and 2 am, and closely supervising election-related incidents.

Nand emphasized that senior officers should be present during pickets and coordination with central forces is essential when needed. The elections, which involve 294-member West Bengal Assembly, are scheduled in two phases, with Kolkata voting in the second phase on April 29.

The police are currently operating under the Election Commission's guidance, focusing on maintaining a peaceful atmosphere. Officers are determined to prevent voter intimidation or disturbances, addressing any issues firmly in accordance with the law.