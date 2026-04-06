WB SIR: Central forces will not be withdrawn from West Bengal looking at the way things have happened in past, says SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
WB SIR: Central forces will not be withdrawn from West Bengal looking at the way things have happened in past, says SC.
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