Supreme Court Intervenes in West Bengal Voter Roll Dispute: Central Forces to Remain

The Supreme Court has stepped in concerning the revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, a poll-bound region. Central forces will continue their deployment amid reported threats to judicial officers, the court stated. A video revealing anxieties of a woman judicial officer further fueled the decision to retain central protection.

Intense scrutiny over the massive 60 lakh claims and objections has prompted the court to insist on uniform procedures for the 19 appellate tribunals tasked with addressing disputes. Notably, these tribunals have yet to commence operations. Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized the necessity of creating an environment for effective tribunal functions.

The Election Commission continued its efforts, promising a supplementary roll and addressing disruptions despite challenges such as inflammatory speeches from local leaders. Concerns were further echoed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta regarding threats faced by a judicial officer, reinforcing the need for protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)