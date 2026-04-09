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Hezbollah's Firm Stance on Lebanon-Israel Negotiations

Hezbollah lawmaker Ali Fayyad announced that the group opposes direct negotiations with Israel. He emphasized that the Lebanese government should condition any talks on a ceasefire. Fayyad stressed the importance of withdrawing Israeli troops from Lebanon and facilitating the return of displaced individuals to their homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:27 IST
Hezbollah's Firm Stance on Lebanon-Israel Negotiations
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah's Ali Fayyad declared the group's opposition to direct negotiations with Israel, underscoring the necessity for the Lebanese government to demand a ceasefire before engaging in any dialogue.

His remarks followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's directive to his cabinet to initiate direct talks with Lebanon.

Fayyad asserted that the Lebanese government must prioritize the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese soil and the repatriation of displaced citizens to their homes.

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