Ceasefire Announced by Putin for Orthodox Easter
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire over a two-day period for Orthodox Easter, expecting Ukraine to reciprocate. The ceasefire will last from April 11 to April 12, and troops are ordered to cease military action. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has advocated for an Easter ceasefire earlier.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a ceasefire in observation of Orthodox Easter, spanning from April 11 to April 12, according to the Kremlin. This move calls for the Ukrainian side to follow suit, though there has been no immediate response from Ukraine.
The ceasefire, aimed at halting hostilities during the religious holiday, instructs Russian forces to suspend military actions during this period. Defense Minister Andri Belousov has directed Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov to enforce this directive.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been advocating for an Easter ceasefire, amid ongoing air attacks reportedly by Moscow. The Orthodox Easter is a significant event for both Russia and Ukraine, falling on April 12 this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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