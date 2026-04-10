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Hanwha Aerospace Secures Major K9 Artillery Deal with Finland

Hanwha Aerospace of South Korea has secured a $638.3 million contract to supply its K9 self-propelled artillery systems to Finland. This agreement is part of a governmental deal between South Korea and Finland, highlighting a significant milestone in defense collaborations. The deal was confirmed through a regulatory filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-04-2026 04:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 04:37 IST
Hanwha Aerospace Secures Major K9 Artillery Deal with Finland
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

Hanwha Aerospace, a prominent South Korean defense firm, has successfully secured a substantial contract to deliver the K9 self-propelled artillery system to Finland, valued at 941 billion won, or approximately $638.3 million. The announcement was made through a regulatory filing released on Friday.

The agreement involves a comprehensive deal between the governments of South Korea and Finland. It marks a significant step in bilateral defense technology collaboration, with Hanwha Aerospace standing at the forefront of this strategic partnership.

This defense deal not only amplifies Hanwha's presence in the international defense market but also strengthens military ties between the two nations. The K9 artillery system is renowned for its advanced mechanized capabilities, reflecting South Korea's technological prowess in defense engineering.

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