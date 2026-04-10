SpaceX: Navigating Billion-Dollar Losses with IPO Hopes

In a significant financial revelation, Elon Musk's SpaceX, heading towards an IPO, reported an almost $5 billion loss amidst a revenue stream exceeding $18.5 billion for 2025.

According to sources cited by The Information, this loss factors in xAI, the artificial intelligence firm that SpaceX acquired back in February of the same year.

Efforts to independently verify this report have not yet been successful, with Reuters unable to confirm the details at present.

(With inputs from agencies.)