SpaceX: Navigating Billion-Dollar Losses with IPO Hopes
SpaceX, gearing for an IPO, reported a $5 billion loss against $18.5 billion revenue in 2025, according to The Information. The loss incorporates xAI, an AI firm SpaceX acquired in February. The report remains unverified by Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 06:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 06:03 IST
In a significant financial revelation, Elon Musk's SpaceX, heading towards an IPO, reported an almost $5 billion loss amidst a revenue stream exceeding $18.5 billion for 2025.
According to sources cited by The Information, this loss factors in xAI, the artificial intelligence firm that SpaceX acquired back in February of the same year.
Efforts to independently verify this report have not yet been successful, with Reuters unable to confirm the details at present.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- SpaceX
- Elon Musk
- IPO
- financial loss
- revenue
- xAI
- AI firm
- The Information
- Reuters
- 2025
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