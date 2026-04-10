Justin Rose Hunts Green Jacket After Dramatic Masters Start

Justin Rose made a strong comeback to Masters contention in his first opening round since last year's playoff setback. On Thursday, Rose carded a two-under-par 70, positioning himself three shots off the lead alongside notable golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

Initially bogey-free through 13 holes and four under, Rose stumbled on the back nine. After a bogey at the 14th, he recovered with a birdie at the par-five 15th, but dropped shots on the final two holes put a damper on his otherwise consistent performance.

Rose noted the increasing difficulty of Augusta's conditions, stressing that patience was crucial. Despite past near-misses, he remains determined to secure his first Green Jacket, leveraging a season marked by victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)