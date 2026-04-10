Melania Trump's Stand: Denying Epstein Links, Urges Victim Hearings

In a bold public statement, First Lady Melania Trump refuted any association with Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, amid speculation tying her to the disgraced financier. She emphasized she was not one of Epstein's victims, a claim that has resurfaced controversies about Epstein's connections within political circles.

Melania Trump called for congressional hearings to allow Epstein's victims to speak under oath, suggesting new attention on an issue that President Trump wishes to leave behind. Breaking her silence at the White House, she addressed the media, stating that false allegations against her must cease immediately.

The discussion surrounding Epstein has pointed renewed scrutiny towards President Trump's administration, especially following the firing of Attorney General Pam Bondi due to delayed document releases. Melania's statement drew interest back to Epstein and highlighted discrepancies in governmental transparency about the case.