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Diplomatic Dialogue: South Korean-Polish Summit

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to meet with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk for a summit on April 13. The discussions are anticipated to strengthen diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations between the two countries, as reported by South Korea's Newsis news agency and other media outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-04-2026 06:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 06:17 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: South Korean-Polish Summit
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will engage in significant diplomatic talks with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk on April 13. The high-level meeting underscores the countries' commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

The summit aims to explore avenues for collaboration, fortifying economic ties, and nurturing cultural exchanges between South Korea and Poland.

News of the diplomatic engagement was reported by South Korea's Newsis news agency among other media, highlighting its international significance.

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