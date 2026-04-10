Judicial Shockwave: High Court Judge Resigns Amid Currency Scandal
Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has resigned amidst impeachment proceedings after burnt currency notes were discovered at his residence. His resignation letter, submitted to President Droupadi Murmu, expresses profound regret and confirms his immediate departure from his judicial role.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice Yashwant Varma, a judge at the Allahabad High Court, has resigned following the discovery of burnt currency notes at his home, leading to impeachment proceedings.
In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Justice Varma expressed deep unease over the situation that led to his decision to step down.
The judicial figure was previously transferred from the Delhi High Court after the incriminating evidence was found at his New Delhi residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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