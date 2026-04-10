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Supreme Court Refuses Hearing: Santosh Kumar Singh's Parole Extension Denial Stands

The Supreme Court has declined to hear a plea challenging the denial of parole extension for Santosh Kumar Singh, convicted in the 1996 Priyadarshini Mattoo murder case. Singh's parole and potential release remain under discussion in the Delhi High Court, with the case's background involving significant legal reversals and considerations of reformative conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:27 IST
Supreme Court Refuses Hearing: Santosh Kumar Singh's Parole Extension Denial Stands
Santosh Kumar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge against the denial of parole extension for Santosh Kumar Singh, convicted for the 1996 murder of Priyadarshini Mattoo. The pending matter will be addressed by the Delhi High Court on May 18, focusing on Singh's plea for remission.

Singh, sentenced to life after the Supreme Court commuted his death penalty in 2010, has been in 'open jail', engaging in daily employment. His counsel argued against the high court's order for his surrender, citing his reformative progress.

Mattoo's family opposes Singh's early release, supported by the sentence review board. However, Singh's reformative efforts were highlighted by the high court, which had overturned the 2021 denial of his premature release, urging a reassessment due to his displayed reformative conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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