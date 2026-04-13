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Hungary's Political Earthquake: A Surprising Shift in EU Dynamics

The EU Commission President praised Hungary's election outcome as a victory for freedoms, comparing it to pivotal historical events. Viktor Orban, former prime minister and Putin's EU ally, was ousted, possibly realigning Hungary with EU mainstream politics. The political shift likened to Hungary's past anti-Soviet stances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:17 IST
Hungary's Political Earthquake: A Surprising Shift in EU Dynamics
Orban

In a striking political shift, Hungary has witnessed the ousting of nationalist leader Viktor Orban, a move European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed as "a victory for fundamental freedoms". Orban's departure signals what could be a significant realignment towards EU mainstream politics.

Von der Leyen, addressing reporters, compared this electoral outcome to Hungary's historical defiance, recalling the 1956 uprising against Soviet influence and the 1989 move to cut continental divisions. These past events symbolize Hungary's courage in challenging the odds.

Orban, once seen as Russia's key ally within the EU, held power for 16 years, often adopting adversarial stances. His exit is expected to alter Hungary's political landscape by aligning more closely with European Union norms and values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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