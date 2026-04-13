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Yogi Adityanath Highlights India's Relative Security Amid Global Inflation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized India's security and relative economic stability under PM Modi, contrasting it with crises in Pakistan and other countries. While inaugurating projects in Muzaffarnagar, he noted that global inflation has not significantly impacted India, urging citizens to remain disciplined and patient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:18 IST
Yogi Adityanath Highlights India's Relative Security Amid Global Inflation
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a public gathering in Muzaffarnagar, drew stark comparisons between India's economic stability and the dire conditions in Pakistan. Highlighting India's security, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the nation's resilience.

Adityanath noted that while global inflation is at its peak, India's economy remains relatively stable. He emphasized that unlike Pakistan, where people are struggling for food, India is experiencing a sense of security.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to maintain discipline and patience irrespective of the situation. He reiterated that a bright future awaits those who adhere to these principles, even in difficult times.

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