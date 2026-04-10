Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Illegal IPL Betting Racket in Mathura

An illegal IPL betting operation in Mathura has been dismantled by police. Around six individuals, including a local BJP leader, were arrested. The raid yielded Rs 1.6 lakh, mobile phones, betting records, and a laptop. Authorities are investigating the ring's reach, with suspects facing Public Gambling Act charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:20 IST
Police Crack Down on Illegal IPL Betting Racket in Mathura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Mathura police have dismantled an illegal IPL betting racket, capturing around six individuals, including a local BJP leader. The arrest follows a raid that uncovered Rs 1.6 lakh, mobile phones, betting records, and a laptop.

Circle Officer (City) Ashna Chaudhary detailed that the operation, executed by Sadar police and SOG, revealed extensive bets on each IPL match ball within a closed house in Shivdham Colony.

Bankebihari, the BJP leader, and five others including Adil, Rizwan, Kishore, Mukesh, and Bobby were caught red-handed. While Bobby hails from Firozabad, the rest reside in Mathura. The investigation into the betting network's extent continues, with all suspects facing charges under the Public Gambling Act, Chaudhary confirmed.

TRENDING

1
Ghana's Bold Move: Fuel Tax Relief Amidst Global Oil Crisis

Ghana's Bold Move: Fuel Tax Relief Amidst Global Oil Crisis

 Global
2
Navigating Diplomacy: UK and US Discuss Strait of Hormuz Strategy

Navigating Diplomacy: UK and US Discuss Strait of Hormuz Strategy

 United Kingdom
3
From Minister to Millionaire: The Financial Rise of Shashi Panja

From Minister to Millionaire: The Financial Rise of Shashi Panja

 India
4
IUML Confident in UDF Victory, Abstains from DCM Claim

IUML Confident in UDF Victory, Abstains from DCM Claim

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026