Police Crack Down on Illegal IPL Betting Racket in Mathura

In a significant crackdown, Mathura police have dismantled an illegal IPL betting racket, capturing around six individuals, including a local BJP leader. The arrest follows a raid that uncovered Rs 1.6 lakh, mobile phones, betting records, and a laptop.

Circle Officer (City) Ashna Chaudhary detailed that the operation, executed by Sadar police and SOG, revealed extensive bets on each IPL match ball within a closed house in Shivdham Colony.

Bankebihari, the BJP leader, and five others including Adil, Rizwan, Kishore, Mukesh, and Bobby were caught red-handed. While Bobby hails from Firozabad, the rest reside in Mathura. The investigation into the betting network's extent continues, with all suspects facing charges under the Public Gambling Act, Chaudhary confirmed.