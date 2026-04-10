Seniority Dispute Intensifies in NCLT Leadership

The Delhi High Court has taken up a petition challenging the appointment of Bachu Venkat Balaram Das as acting president of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). This petition, filed by Kaushalendra Kumar Singh, a technical member of the tribunal, asserts that the appointment contradicts statutory seniority norms.

Singh argues that the law mandates the senior-most member should become the acting president, regardless of their role as a judicial or technical member. He claims his appointment predates Das's, making him the rightful candidate for the position. The court has issued a notice to both the central government and Das, requesting their responses.

The case highlights the broader issue of adherence to statutory guidelines over customary practices. The court has given the parties four days to respond, setting an April 20 hearing date to delve deeper into the alleged statutory breach and its implications for tribunal operations.