Government Extends Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey

The government has announced an extension of the minimum export price (MEP) for natural honey, setting it at USD 1400 per metric ton until December 31, 2026. This measure, introduced on Friday, is expected to limit the outbound shipments of the product.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) confirmed the decision and emphasized its intention to regulate the export market to maintain domestic supply.

In related news, the DGFT has added new conditions to the exports of feathers, skins, and other related products, signaling a broader move to tighten export regulations.