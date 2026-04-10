Mizo Zirlai Pawl Calls for Stringent ILP Enforcement in Mizoram

In a bold move, Mizoram's prominent student organisation, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), has intensified their demand for stricter enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. This comes amid escalating concerns over the unchecked entry of non-locals without appropriate permits, as revealed by a student leader on Friday.

The MZP's federal council meeting passed crucial resolutions, pushing the state government towards adopting a more robust and advanced ILP system. MZP President C Lalremruata articulated the importance of the ILP as a defense mechanism for the identity and future of Mizoram's indigenous people.

Among other issues, the council discussed the need for measures to address teacher shortages, promote Mizo ethics in schools, and enhance Common University Entrance Test (CUET) facilities. The MZP remains committed to the unity of the Mizo community globally, while discouraging token associations for individual benefit.