Dubai Connection: Unraveling Pak-Linked Network in Uttar Pradesh
Two men in Uttar Pradesh were arrested for alleged links with Aqib, a Dubai-based handler associated with anti-national activities. The arrests followed an investigation into a viral video where Aqib was seen with firearms. The case, initially dismissed, has now been reopened and handed to the ATS.
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Two individuals have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh on allegations of maintaining connections with a Pakistan-linked handler based in Dubai, according to police reports.
Arrests were made after investigations identified Uvaid Malik and Jalal Haider as having links to Aqib, a native of Meerut residing in Dubai. Aqib gained notoriety through a viral Instagram video where he displayed firearms, prompting further inquiries into potential anti-national activities he was associated with, said Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi.
The case has been taken over by the Anti-Terrorist Squad following revelations of Aqib's suspicious links. Police have initiated action against officers involved in the initial investigation for inadequate handling of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Meerut
- Instagram video
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- arrest