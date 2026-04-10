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Dubai Connection: Unraveling Pak-Linked Network in Uttar Pradesh

Two men in Uttar Pradesh were arrested for alleged links with Aqib, a Dubai-based handler associated with anti-national activities. The arrests followed an investigation into a viral video where Aqib was seen with firearms. The case, initially dismissed, has now been reopened and handed to the ATS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:50 IST
Dubai Connection: Unraveling Pak-Linked Network in Uttar Pradesh
Aqib
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh on allegations of maintaining connections with a Pakistan-linked handler based in Dubai, according to police reports.

Arrests were made after investigations identified Uvaid Malik and Jalal Haider as having links to Aqib, a native of Meerut residing in Dubai. Aqib gained notoriety through a viral Instagram video where he displayed firearms, prompting further inquiries into potential anti-national activities he was associated with, said Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi.

The case has been taken over by the Anti-Terrorist Squad following revelations of Aqib's suspicious links. Police have initiated action against officers involved in the initial investigation for inadequate handling of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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