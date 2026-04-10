Dubai Connection: Unraveling Pak-Linked Network in Uttar Pradesh

Two individuals have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh on allegations of maintaining connections with a Pakistan-linked handler based in Dubai, according to police reports.

Arrests were made after investigations identified Uvaid Malik and Jalal Haider as having links to Aqib, a native of Meerut residing in Dubai. Aqib gained notoriety through a viral Instagram video where he displayed firearms, prompting further inquiries into potential anti-national activities he was associated with, said Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi.

The case has been taken over by the Anti-Terrorist Squad following revelations of Aqib's suspicious links. Police have initiated action against officers involved in the initial investigation for inadequate handling of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)