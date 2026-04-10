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Sharif Pivots to Diplomacy in US-Iran Ceasefire Talks

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced critical US-Iran talks in Islamabad to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing Middle East conflict. Additionally, the Pakistani government has reduced diesel and petrol prices to provide economic relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:42 IST
Sharif Pivots to Diplomacy in US-Iran Ceasefire Talks
Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated late Friday that the upcoming US-Iran discussions in Islamabad, scheduled to commence on Saturday, could be pivotal in securing a lasting ceasefire in the protracted Middle East conflict.

In conjunction with this diplomatic effort, Sharif's government unveiled measures to reduce fuel prices, cutting the cost of diesel to 385 rupees per litre and petrol to 366 rupees per litre, aiming to alleviate the financial burden on citizens amidst economic challenges.

The dual strategy reflects Sharif's commitment to peace and economic stability, positioning Pakistan as a key player in regional diplomacy while addressing domestic economic concerns.

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