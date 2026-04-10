Sharif Pivots to Diplomacy in US-Iran Ceasefire Talks

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated late Friday that the upcoming US-Iran discussions in Islamabad, scheduled to commence on Saturday, could be pivotal in securing a lasting ceasefire in the protracted Middle East conflict.

In conjunction with this diplomatic effort, Sharif's government unveiled measures to reduce fuel prices, cutting the cost of diesel to 385 rupees per litre and petrol to 366 rupees per litre, aiming to alleviate the financial burden on citizens amidst economic challenges.

The dual strategy reflects Sharif's commitment to peace and economic stability, positioning Pakistan as a key player in regional diplomacy while addressing domestic economic concerns.