Fatal Scuffle at Ghazipur Market: A Tale of Alcohol, Anger, and Arrests

A Delhi labourer's life was tragically cut short following a heated scuffle fueled by alcohol at the Ghazipur poultry market, officials report. Ranjeet Kumar Pandit, a 34-year-old residing at a temporary construction site, met his fate over a trivial argument with co-workers.

The incident came to light after Pandit was brought dead to LBS Hospital by his neighbour, Mohammad Mohfiz, raising suspicions due to inconsistencies in the reported timeline. Upon investigation, police discovered that a drunken quarrel had led to his death.

Authorities confirmed that Mohfiz and another co-worker, Moolchandra, were involved in the fatal altercation, which escalated after a minor disagreement over a mobile phone. Both accused have been arrested, and further inquiries are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)