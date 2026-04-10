Fatal Scuffle at Ghazipur Market: A Tale of Alcohol, Anger, and Arrests
A 34-year-old labourer, Ranjeet Kumar Pandit, was killed during a drunken altercation at the Ghazipur poultry market in Delhi. The police arrested two co-workers, Mohammad Mohfiz and Moolchandra, in connection with the incident. The fatal dispute began over a mobile phone, leading to a tragic demise.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi labourer's life was tragically cut short following a heated scuffle fueled by alcohol at the Ghazipur poultry market, officials report. Ranjeet Kumar Pandit, a 34-year-old residing at a temporary construction site, met his fate over a trivial argument with co-workers.
The incident came to light after Pandit was brought dead to LBS Hospital by his neighbour, Mohammad Mohfiz, raising suspicions due to inconsistencies in the reported timeline. Upon investigation, police discovered that a drunken quarrel had led to his death.
Authorities confirmed that Mohfiz and another co-worker, Moolchandra, were involved in the fatal altercation, which escalated after a minor disagreement over a mobile phone. Both accused have been arrested, and further inquiries are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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