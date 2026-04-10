Ramaphosa Strengthens Constitutional Court Bench with Appointment of Two Judges

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the appointment of two highly respected members of South Africa’s judiciary—Justice Nambitha Christabel Dambuza-Mayosi and Justice Katharine Mary Savage—to the Constitutional Court, effective 1 May 2026.

The appointments, made in accordance with Section 174(4) of the Constitution, follow formal consultation with Chief Justice Mandisa Maya and leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly, underscoring the rigorous and consultative process underpinning judicial selections to the country’s apex court.

The move comes at a symbolic moment in South Africa’s democratic journey, as the nation commemorates 30 years since the adoption of its Constitution—widely regarded as one of the most progressive in the world.

Experienced Leadership Joins the Apex Court

Justice Dambuza-Mayosi brings to the Constitutional Court more than three decades of distinguished service across legal practice, academia, and the judiciary. She has served as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) since June 2015, including an extended tenure as Acting President of the SCA—one of the highest judicial leadership roles in the country.

Her extensive experience in appellate jurisprudence and judicial administration positions her as a key addition to the Constitutional Court, particularly at a time when the judiciary continues to navigate complex constitutional and socio-economic matters.

Justice Savage, meanwhile, has built a strong reputation within South Africa’s labour and high court systems. Appointed to the Western Cape High Court in 2015, she has more recently served on the Labour Appeal Court since 2024—bringing with her deep expertise in labour law, commercial disputes, and constitutional interpretation in employment-related matters.

Legal analysts suggest that her appointment reflects the growing importance of labour jurisprudence in constitutional litigation, particularly as South Africa grapples with issues of inequality, unemployment, and workers’ rights.

Reinforcing Constitutional Values at a Historic Milestone

In announcing the appointments, President Ramaphosa highlighted the judges’ longstanding commitment to justice and constitutionalism.

“Judge Dambuza-Mayosi and Judge Savage have for decades served the cause and practice of justice with great diligence, foresight and, most importantly, clear commitment to our Constitution,” the President said.

Their elevation to the Constitutional Court coincides with the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s democratic Constitution—an occasion that underscores the enduring role of the judiciary in safeguarding rights, upholding the rule of law, and strengthening democratic institutions.

“This anniversary is a significant moment for our nation and serves as an inspiration for our Constitutional Court to sustain the entrenchment of our national values and the supreme law that underpins them,” Ramaphosa added.

A Strategic Boost to Judicial Capacity and Transformation

The appointments are expected to enhance both the intellectual depth and institutional resilience of the Constitutional Court, which serves as the final arbiter on constitutional matters in South Africa.

With an evolving legal landscape shaped by issues such as land reform, economic transformation, governance, and social justice, the court’s role has become increasingly central to national development.

Observers note that the inclusion of judges with diverse professional backgrounds—from appellate courts to labour law—strengthens the court’s ability to adjudicate complex, multi-dimensional cases.

Furthermore, the appointments contribute to the ongoing transformation of the judiciary, ensuring that it remains representative, inclusive, and aligned with the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Looking Ahead

As Justices Dambuza-Mayosi and Savage prepare to assume their new roles in May, expectations are high that their combined experience and judicial insight will further reinforce the Constitutional Court’s position as a pillar of South Africa’s democracy.

Their appointment not only marks a continuation of excellence within the judiciary but also signals a renewed commitment to upholding constitutional governance in a rapidly changing socio-economic environment.