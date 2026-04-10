NSFDC's Record-Setting Year: Empowering Scheduled Castes

The National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) marked a milestone achievement with its highest-ever annual disbursement of Rs 775.26 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. This figure reflects a 27% growth compared to the previous year, as reported by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

In its 37-year history, NSFDC's network has expanded significantly, with more than 59,000 beneficiaries, 39,804 of whom are women. The corporation's impactful schemes, such as VISVAS Yojana and SEED, contributed to a substantial increase in financial support.

The corporation continues to innovate with the launch of a new GIGW 3.0-compliant website and Loan Accounting and Management System. Additional enhancements include the inclusion of new channel partners and the introduction of Micro and Term Loans to streamline lending practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)